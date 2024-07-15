CSB+SJU announce three-year partnership with Minnesota United FC

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minn.’s professional soccer club now has an exclusive higher education partner and it’s one right here in central Minn.

The College of Saint Benedict (CSB) and Saint John’s University (SJU) announced on Monday, July 15, that they’ve partnered with the Minnesota United FC.

The three-year partnership will increase the visibility of the two schools to soccer fans at Allianz Field and those watching on Apple TV+. That includes in-stadium scoreboard and field-level digital displays–plus a CSB and SJU Night at Allianz Field for students and alumni to attend.

Regarding the partnership, Minnesota United FC Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Bryant Pfeiffer says it’s a natural fit.

Several Bennies and Johnnies currently hold prominent roles with Minnesota United FC.

Pfieffer himself graduated from Saint John’s University in 1994 and has been with the team for seven years now.

The partnership also reflects the schools’ longstanding histories of strong soccer programs.

Saint John’s soccer program has made 10 national tournament appearances and Saint Ben’s soccer program has made seven.