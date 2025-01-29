Winkel’s 19 Boosts Huskies Over Beavers.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carlgoenner.bsky.social / St. Cloud, Minn.

-The St. Cloud State Men’s Basketball team defeated the Bemidji State Beavers 78-75 on January 28, 2025. Luke Winkel led the way with 19 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field.

Early in the game, the Beavers got out to a lead and every time the Huskies tied it up, the Beavers pulled away again. It wasn’t until the game was tied at 14, that Wyatt Hawks hit a shot from about 16 feet to put the Huskies in front. From there, the Huskies were off and running but the Beavers came back and took a 38-37 lead into halftime. The Huskies started the second half strong and soon took the lead thanks to a pair of layups from Wyatt Hawks. St. Cloud’s bench provided some much needed scoring and the Huskies soon had a 7 point lead.

Late in the game a final three pointer from St. Clouds Kynan Philip forced the beavers to foul. St. Cloud moved on to earn their 14th win of the season with an 88-75 final score.

Now the Huskies will take on the MSU Moorhead Dragons on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3:30 PM.

Photo Credit: SCSU Athletics.