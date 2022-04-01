David Huckfelt Shares His Music with Granite City Radio Theatre on May 4

The season finale of KVSC’s Granite City Radio Theatre features musical guest David Huckfelt on Wednesday, May 4th live at the Pioneer Place Theatre in St. Cloud. You may know him from the critically acclaimed band The Pines. Since 2019 Huckfelt’s been creating and producing his own music.

David Huckfelt’s latest album ‘Room Enough, Time Enough’ is described as lyrical poetry, a new record of folk, Native Americana songs of activism that illustrate the power of song, inspiring perseverance.

The world’s best back-up band, Collective Unconscious, is back bring you the bluesiest, rockiest show!

May 4 show tickets are now on sale.

Granite City Radio Theatre is produced for a live audience and live for radio on 88.1FM and streamed online.

Granite City Radio Theatre host Jay Terry along with Heather and Mackenzie will have you laughing with their irreverent sketches, and the Shades Brigade drama is welcoming a new cast member, Shannan Paul, as they traverse the globe in a quest to stamp out evil doers. Dan Barth’s trivia challenge will have you both laughing and scratching your head at the same time.

A grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Legacy Fund and KVSC listener members support this program, thank you!