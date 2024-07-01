Dead body found near Tech High School; St. Cloud Police investigate

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police are investigating after a dead body was found near Tech High School.

Around 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1, St. Cloud Fire responded to a small grass fire in a natural area near Tech High School. There they found a dead body at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the State Fire Marshall are helping with the investigation.

At this time, there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.