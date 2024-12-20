Depositing snow onto the road may be punishable as a misdemeanor

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

STEARNS CTY., Minn. — The Stearns County Highway Department wants to remind residents that shoveling or plowing snow from the driveway or sidewalk onto a public road may be punishable as a misdemeanor.

Snow dumped, shoveled, or plowed onto a public road can be hazardous for motorists or even snowplows. Even heavy-duty snowplows have been damaged when hitting compacted and frozen snow on the highway.

Misdemeanors are punishable by a fine of up to $700 and/or a jail sentence of up to 90 days.

In some parts of the county, a person responsible for depositing snow onto the highway may be liable in a civil lawsuit if damages or injuries occur as a result of the action.