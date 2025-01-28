Direct loans, Pell grants and other forms of financial assistance will not be affected by government freeze

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University Interim President Larry Dietz says the federal freeze on grants and loans will not affect direct loans, Pell Grants, or other forms of direct financial assistance.

The freeze, issued by the federal Office of Management and Budget, halts most federal grant and loan disbursements except for Medicare and Social Security.

The Minnesota State System Office is working with federal partners, including the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association (SHEEO), the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU), and the Department of Education, to understand the full impact of the freeze.

According to the Minnesota State System Office, financial aid disbursements, including direct loans, Pell Grants, and other forms of direct financial assistance, will not be affected.

Financial aid will continue to be disbursed using SCSU’s normal process and timeline.

All affected agencies have until February 10, 2025 to provide requested information about their programs to the Office of Management and Budget, and further delays are expected while federal reviews are conducted.

University officials assure students and staff that they will continue to monitor the situation and share information as details become available.