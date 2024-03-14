DNR announces $35 million Get Out MORE investments to modernize boat access across the state

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans will see major improvements at more than 40 public water access sites across the state.

It’s part of the once-in-a-generation Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) investments.

The $35 million investment will go toward modernizing boating access across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

$30 million of that will go toward large-scale projects, including accessible features, stormwater improvements, enhanced facilities for aquatic invasive species prevention, restoration to improve shoreline health and accessible ramps for non-motorized boats.

The rest will go toward longer launch ramps, wider drive lanes, bigger parking stalls and improved stormwater treatment.

The waters funded by “Get Out MORE” around the Granite City include Sugar Lake, Rice Lake and the Crow and Mississippi Rivers.

To read the list of all major projects statewide, visit the “modernizing boating access” segment of the Get Out MORE webpage of the DNR website.