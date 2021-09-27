DNR Could Raise Bag Limit on Carnelian and Pleasant Lakes

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

There is a chance that local anglers could walk away with more fish next year. The Minnesota DNR has asked for the public’s input on a proposed sunfish regulation change on lakes Pleasant and Carnelian. The DNR will hold a meeting at the Rockville City Hall on October 6th from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The proposed change would replace the current reduced bag limit for sunfish. The reduced bag limit was an experiment to manage the sunfish population which started 1996. Later in 2007 the limit was reduced again to its current total which is five. The new limit would bring the lakes back to a 20 fish limit.

If you would like to attend the meeting you can find more information on the DNR’s website. If you can’t make it to the meeting the you can call the Sauk Rapids fisheries office at 320-223-7867 or by emailing joe.stewig@state.mn.us.