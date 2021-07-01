DNR: “High Fire Danger” Be Extra Careful With Camp Fires & Fireworks Where Allowed

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

The timing of the drought conditions couldn’t be more challenging with a big camping weekend and the 4th of July fireworks at play, but the Minnesota DNR is warning all of us about a high fire danger.

The Department of Natural Resources is asking residents and visitors to use extreme caution with campfires and fireworksdue to expected statewide high fire danger.

As the drought conditions continue to expand burning restrictions remain in effect for several north-central Minnesota counties including the southern portion of Beltrami county, and all of Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties.

An unintentional spark in these dry conditions could ignite a wildfire. Casey McCoy, fire prevention supervisor is warning all of Minnesota is abnormally dry or in a stage of drought. With trees, grasses and shrubs dried out, it’s easy for a spark to quickly become a wildfire.

McCoy is reminding campers that fireworks are not allowed in any state park, state forest or other DNR-administered lands.

In counties affected by burning restrictions: no fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits; no campfires are allowed for back country or dispersed camping; campfires are allowed only in an established fire ring associated with a residence, cabin, campground or resort; and burning permits will not be issued for brush or yard waste.

Minnesota’s wildland fire management agencies report more than 1,400 wildland fires have burned roughly 35,000 acres since March.

Check the DNR statewide fire danger and burning restrictions map and follow the fire prevention tips. If you spot a wildfire you should call 911.