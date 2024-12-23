DNR reminds citizens to check the ice this winter

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Department of Natural Resources urges those who plan on going out on the ice this season to check the ice thickness frequently.

The ice should be more than 4 inches thick for ice fishing, or any other activities on foot, more than five inches for a snowmobile or small ATV.

For a car, the ice should be more than 9 inches thick, more than 13 for a truck, and large truck with a wheelhouse shelter needs more than 20 inches of ice.

When measuring the ice thickness, individuals should only measure the clear ice and not any slush or snow that’s settled on top of it.

Every year, unexpected falls through the ice result in serious injury or death. Checking the ice thickness is the best way to prevent falling through.

It’s important to wear a life jacket or float coat should someone fall through the ice, and a good set of ice picks, a cell phone, whistle, or other communication device can help a person get out safely or call for help.