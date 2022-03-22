St. Cloud Mayor Sets Date for ‘State Of The City’ Address

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud’s mayor Dave Kleis will be giving his seventeenth annual ‘State of the City’ address on Tuesday, April 19. The speech will be at the new City Hall council chambers in the old Tech High School location. The address is open to the public.

Kleis has been in office since 2005 and is currently the longest serving mayor for the city of St. Cloud. Previously Kleis was a Minnesota state senator.