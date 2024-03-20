Drought Concerns Raise over Warm, Dry Winter

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says about half of the state is in a moderate or severe drought.

The abnormally warm and dry winter temperatures, and less than half the average snowfall across most of the state, continue to be the primary cause for concern.

Minnesota has been experiencing severe drought conditions each year since 2021. The 2021 drought is still the most severe since 1988.

Sixty-five surface water appropriation permits remain suspended due to last year’s streamflow conditions. The DNR issues Surface water appropriation suspensions when streamflows drop to protected low flow levels.

More information about the drought is available on the DNR drought webpage.