Grace Jacobson / News Director

An Alexandria man is recovering after driving drunk and crashing his car.

It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on I-94 in Melrose.

Officers say 32-year-old Jared Harstad went into the median and then rolled over into the ditch.

The airbag did not deploy.

Officers took Harstad to CentraCare Melrose where he is being treated for minor injuries.

They did not release his blood alcohol level at the time of the crash.