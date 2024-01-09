DVS releases blackout license plate; 8 others in 2024

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

New year, new license plates! The Minnesota Department of Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) added nine special license plates in 2024, the most ever released in a year.

Minnesotans can now choose among designs that include the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Lynx and Wild–plus, the Lions Club. They can also choose a blackout design, which has sold nearly 4,000 plates since Jan. 1.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) says the other new plates will be available after January with no official release dates yet. They are for the Minnesota United and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR).

All newly released specialty plates will cost $15.50 and require a minimum annual contribution of $30 (registration and filing fees separate).

All plates will be available to order online or in person.

To see the full catalog of special plate designs, visit the Department of Public Safety website.