Earth Day Half Marathon Postponed to Labor Day

The CentraCare Earth Day Run has postponed their run to Labor Day weekend because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Runners already registered will automatically transfer over to the new date of September 4-5 and do not need to do anything at this time. If this new date does not work, you will be offered a free transfer through August.

The Earth Day Run has a no refund policy, so this allows the option to either switch races or to find someone to take your place in the Earth Day Run.

If you decide to transfer your run, you can send an email to racedirector@centracare.com