Eden Valley man airlifted in Stearns County crash

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ALBANY TWP., Minn. — An Eden Valley man is recovering after crashing his pickup into a power pole in Stearns County.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 48-year-old Jamie Bischof of Eden Valley was driving on County Road 10 in Albany Twp. when he went off the road and struck a power pole near the approach of Pioneer View Road before coming to a stop in the open field.

Deputies say Bischof was reaching for an item in the cab when he left the roadway.

First responders treated him at the scene before airlifting him to North Memorial Hospital where he is expected to recover.

Xcel Energy later arrived to replace the damaged pole which left power lines dangerously low to the ground on both roadways.