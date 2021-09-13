Emergency Broadband Benefit Helping Families with Internet Costs

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

Stearn’s County wants residents to be aware money is available to help families with internet costs for those who qualify.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit assists families and households struggling to afford internet service during the Covid-19 pandemic. This benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, virtual classrooms, healthcare, and more.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit provides a discount up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

The benefit is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

To find out more information and if you qualify, visit https://www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.