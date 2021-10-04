Fall Turkey And Youth Deer Hunting Seasons Coming Up

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Hunters are gearing up for a busy October, as the fall turkey and youth deer seasons get underway.

The Youth Deer Season gets started on October 21-24, which coincides with state-wide teacher workshops so that kids can get a chance to get out into the great outdoors. Many young hunters get their start during this particular season.

An animal you might see a lot during this time of year is the Eastern Wild Turkey. The fall season for turkey hunting is currently underway and runs through the end of October. Right now you can find turkeys scavenging for food in large groups broken up between the toms and the hens with their poults.

To learn more about the youth deer season visit dnr.com/deer, and if you are interested in learning more about the fall turkey season you can visit dnr.com/turkey.