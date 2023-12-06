Family-owned Buttweiler Environmental sells to Missouri-based 4M Building Solutions

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Buttweiler Environmental, the St. Cloud commercial cleaning company, will now have a new name and new owners.

The Missouri-based 4M Building Solutions announced its expansion to Minnesota on Wednesday with the purchase of the family-owned company.

Founded in 1970, current BWE owner Tim Buttweiler says his goal when deciding to transition the family business after over 50 years was “to find a company that closely aligned with the values” his parents instilled in him. Buttweiler and 4M CEO and managing partner Tim Murch knew each other for over 20 years before the business deal. Buttweiler says he knows “that 4M is invested in continuing the proud work we’ve done here.”

Members of the Buttweiler leadership team and all company veterans will stay on board with 4M Building Solutions.