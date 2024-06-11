Farm accident in Stearns County hospitalizes one

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

GETTY TWP., Minn. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being pinned by a tractor in Stearns County.

Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man pinned under a rolled over tractor in Getty Twp. near Sauk Centre.

At the scene, deputies found 51-year-old Eric Bergum of North Branch on the ground with severe injuries to his leg.

Witnesses managed to use a skid steer to lift the tractor off of Bergum before first responders arrived.

Deputies learned that at the time of the incident, Bergum and others tried to back a tractor off a trailer when the trailer moved, rolling the tractor over backward with Bergum was inside.

Bergum is currently at the St. Cloud Hospital.