St. Cloud Financial Credit Union, St. Cloud Subaru team up to donate over $10K to Sartell High School to tackle cancer

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Financial Credit Union, alongside St. Cloud Subaru, presented a check to Sartell High School on Tuesday, November 19.

The check was worth more than $10,000 and was from community donations and money raised from a football game the two companies sponsored on October 11.

All proceeds raised went directly to supporting the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund as well as the TriUnity Foundation.

The Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund supports the cancer community through funding research, prevention, treatment, and other programs related to the needs of the community.

The TriUnity Foundation’s mission is to eliminate the strain of debt for those struggling with terminal illness and provide financial relief.