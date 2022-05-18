Fire Causes $150,000 in Damage in Northeast St. Cloud Tuesday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

An early Tuesday morning fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to a house in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Fire Department received the call about 6 a.m. to a home located at 624 Riverside Drive Northeast. Firefighters report the two-story house had fire coming out on three sides when they arrived. Everyone who was in the house was safely outside, but a cat was lost to the fire.

Two adults are receiving help from the American Red Cross. The fire is currently being investigated by the Fire Marshals office and St. Cloud Police Department’s Investigation Division.