Fire Damages Garage in Lake Henry Township

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Deputies responded to a garage that caught fire Sunday afternoon, about ten miles north of Paynesville.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 3:30 p.m. where the home owner’s relative noticed a large amount of smoke and found the detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

The Lake Henry Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire, but the garage was a total loss.

Deputies say the fire started from a wood stove inside the garage that spread to other items including a vehicle.