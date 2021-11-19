Fire Heavily Damages Skid Loader at Albany Farm

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

A fire on Friday morning heavily damaged a skid-steer loader on an Albany farm.

The the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a skid-steer loader on fire about 8:45 a.m. It was parked inside an outbuilding at the address on 350th Street in Albany Township.

The landowner, 34-year-old Ross Klaphake of Albany, pulled the skid loader out of the outbuilding with another tractor with the help of the first responders. The damage to the outbuilding was minimal with some charring to the underside of the roof. The skid loader sustained heavy fire damage.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Albany Fire and Police Departments and Melrose Ambulance.

