Flyover Coming to St. Cloud for 4th of July Celebration

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Fireworks Committee has released new information towards the city’s 4th of July celebration.

Two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 148th Fighter Wing of the MN Air National Guard will be making a low-level flyover of St. Cloud during the morning of July 4th.

The flyover is expected from 11:08 to 11:13 a.m. over central St. Cloud.

President of the St. Cloud Fireworks Committee Board Tom Richardson says his group is grateful that members of the MN Air National Guard have volunteered their time to make this happen on July 4th.