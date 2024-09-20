Foley’s Nineteen Helps Huskies Over Mavericks.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goenner / St. Cloud, Minn.

-On Sept, 19 the St Cloud State volleyball team defeated Minnesota State Mankato 3-1.

Kenzie Foley led both teams in scoring with 19 points while adding 13 digs for a double double. The first set was very close and St. Cloud came away with a win thanks to a 5 kills from Foley. St Cloud then won the second set, but the Mavericks did not go down easy. They stepped their game up and won set number 3 25-22. The Huskies fought back with all they had and got a win in set four to defeat the Minnesota State Mankato Mavericks 3-1.

Next Up: The Huskies head north to face off against Minnesota Crookston this Saturday at 2:00 PM.

Photo Credit: SCSU Athletics.