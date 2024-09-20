Forbes ranks SCSU among America’s Top 500 Colleges

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University was ranked in the Forbes list of America’s Top Colleges for 2024.

Forbes is a business news magazine that posts annual lists that ranks the top colleges in the U.S. by choosing colleges that provide high-quality education at an affordable price.

St. Cloud State was ranked 427 in the list, which recognizes the top 500 colleges in the country based on factors of student success, return on investment, and alumni salaries and investments.

SCSU was the only school in the Minnesota State system to be named on the list.

In addition, SCSU also placed 22nd on the US News and World Report’s Top Public Universities in the Midwest.