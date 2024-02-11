Four people hurt in Benton County crash

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

GLENDORADO TWP., Minn. — A man is still recovering in the hospital after being airlifted from a crash in Benton County where three others were also injured.

The man is 56-year-old Timothy Ruettimann of Mora.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 95 and County Road 7 in Glendorado Twp.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Ruettiman was driving northbound on County Road 7 when he crashed with an SUV driving eastbound on Highway 95.

The other driver and her two passengers were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for minor injuries. They’re from St. Cloud.

Ruettimann was more seriously hurt and was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital.

It is unknown if he wore a seatbelt at the time of the crash or if alcohol was a factor.