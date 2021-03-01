Free Drive Through Colon Cancer Screening

CentraCare will begin to offer free drive-through Colon Cancer screenings during the month of March, for Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

People who are age 50 or older can receive a free immunochemical fecal occult blood test.

Take-home screening kits are available from the drive-up window at CentraCare Pharmacy at St. Cloud Hospital. Kits are also available at the Coborn Healing Center, located at CentraCare Plaza. Please call 320-229-5100 to schedule a kit pickup from this location.

Print and complete the consent form, and drop it off at either location to receive your kit. Kits are limited and you must be present when you pick your kit up.

For more information, visit here or call 320-229-5199.