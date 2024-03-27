Freeport, Minn. woman pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

FARGO, N.D. — The Stearns County woman immigration authorities apprehended in Mexico last year pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drug trafficking charges.

Thirty-three-year-old Deanna Maria Gerads from Freeport, Minn. appeared in Federal court in Fargo, N.D. on March 26 where pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances.

After being a fugitive for over a year, Mexican immigration authorities apprehended Gerads on Aug. 1, 2023, and deported her back to the States.

Gerads’ sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 2, 2024.

Her case is part of an ongoing investigation into the international trafficking of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.