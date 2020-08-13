Freightliner Catches Fire in St. Augusta Wednesday Night

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A Freightliner semi-tractor started on fire on County Road 75 in St. Augusta on Wednesday night.





The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just before 11 p.m. when a passerby reported the fire.

When deputies arrived, the Freightliner was parked on the shoulder of the road and deputies were unable to locate anyone in the area other than the caller.

The St. Augusta Fire Department put out the flames and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office.