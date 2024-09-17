Benton County Sheriff’s Office raising money for new K9 partner

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

BENTON COUNTY, Minn. — Ragnar, the only K9 partner at Benton County Sheriff’s Office, retired in April after seven years of service.

K9 Ragnar of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office – Photo from Benton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

K9 dogs are a vital resource to any agency. They help find lost people, find evidence of crimes, find illegal drugs and help apprehend violent offenders.

With Ragnar’s retirement, the Sheriff’s Office wants to bring a new K9 partner to the team. This is a sizeable investment for any agency and typically expends upwards of $25,000 to purchase the dog, equipment and training.

Earlier this summer Benton County Sheriff’s Office applied for and received a $5,000 matching grant from the Central MN K9 Foundation. With the agreement of the grant, they will match $5,000 of money donated by individuals, businesses and community groups during a 30-day fundraising campaign.

Anyone interested in helping the Sheriff’s Office secure the funding for their next K9 partner can donate in any of the following methods: