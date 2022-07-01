Garbage Truck Hits Overhead Train Bridge on Highway 23 in St. Cloud

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

An accident involving a garbage truck and a train bridge resulted in a series of events that damaged vehicles and closed down part of Highway 23, or Division Street, in St. Cloud Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened around 1:25 p.m. on Eastbound Highway 23 just east of Wilson Avenue. St. Cloud Police learned a garbage/dumpster truck hit the overhead train bridge because the driver had not lowered its rear assembly. The impact on the bridge above caused a large street sign to fall and hit two other eastbound vehicles, causing them to crash into each other.

A truck that was passing in the area also was damaged by debris falling from the bridge. The 58-year-old man driving the garbage truck was taken to the hospital with his injuries, no other injuries were reported.

Police shut down all Eastbound traffic on Highway 23 at Wilson Avenue for just over two hours to clear the scene and make repairs. The train bridge was also closed for a while so it could be inspected by state officials.