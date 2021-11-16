George Maurer Joins Granite City Radio Theatre on December 15

Performer and composer George Maurer is our musical guest for the winter episode of Granite City Radio Theatre at the Pioneer Place Theater on Wednesday, December 15th at 7:30 p.m. Come join the seasonal festivities, full of laughs, in our 10th season!

George Maurer’s artistic curiosity and commitment to expanding his boundaries lead him down exciting new professional and personal paths. He leads the George Maurer jazz group, creates soundtracks for international films and arranges compositions for national touring bands. Joining George on the stage for GCRT is acclaimed vocalist Judi Viner, who has toured with the incredible Bobby McFerrin and is

The world’s best back-up band, Collective Unconscious, is back to put a bow on the show!

Granite City Radio Theatre is produced for a live audience and live for radio on 88.1FM (and audio streamed).

Granite City Radio Theatre host Jay Terry along with Heather and Mackenzie will have you laughing with their irreverent sketches, and the Shades Brigade drama is welcoming a new cast member, Shannan Paul, as they traverse the globe in a quest to stamp out evil doers. Dan Barth’s trivia challenge will have you both laughing and scratching your head at the same time.

The 10th anniversary season and show dates include:

October 27

December 15

March 23

May 4

A grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Legacy Fund and KVSC listener members support this program, thank you!