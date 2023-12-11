Get Your Camp Trivia Gear When Registration Opens on December 18

When you’re venturing into the great outdoors, few things are more important than ensuring you are properly outfitted for the adventure before you. Luckily, KVSC is here to help.

This year, Trivia t-shirts are available for purchase starting on the first day of team registration for KVSC’s Trivia Weekend. Team registration starts on December 18, 2023. You can register in person at KVSC during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) and add t-shirts to your camp pack at that time. Wear them like a badge of merit during the lead-up to the 45th annual KVSC Trivia Weekend and help promote the contest!

T-shirts are available in sizes S-4XL, while supplies last. The prices are as follows:

—Sizes S-2XL: $15.00 each

—Sizes 3XL and 4XL: $18.00 each

For more information about all this year’s Trivia merchandise, visit the Trivia Merch page. For more information about Trivia registration, visit the Trivia Team Registration: The Process page.

Camp Trivia is February 16-18, 2024, only on KVSC.