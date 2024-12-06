Great River Regional Library announces 2025 Winter Reading Challenge

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — This winter readers can challenge themselves to read more with the 2025 winter reading challenge at Great River Regional Library.

This year’s Winter Reading Challenge, “The Great Escape” begins Thursday, January 2, 2025, and will run through Friday, February 28.

“The Great Escape” is primarily for teens and adults, open to anyone in the 6th grade or older.

Each of the 32 branch libraries will be doing prize drawings for participants of the challenge. Prizes will include “The Great Escape” coffee mugs and winter hats.

Participants can track their winter reading using a paper log from their library or on the tracker app, Beanstack. By using the app, readers can earn online badges and prizes.

Readers can register for the challenge with the Beanstack app or online at griver.beanstack.org.