GRRL unveils Library Card Design Contest winners for Sept. National Library Card Sign-Up Month

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — As part of National Library Card Sign-Up Month in Sept., Great River Regional Library unveiled its three winners from the Library Card Design Contest.

In June, Great River Regional Library (GRRL) invited artists of all ages to submit designs for new library cards. Anyone living in GRRL’s service area could participate.

The artwork was judged based on creativity, design, and how well it communicates the message, “Why do you love your library?”

Great River Regional Library received 561 submissions from 452 kids, 64 teens and 45 adults.

Each category’s winner is:

Kids (ages 0-12): Joshua, whose home library is in St. Cloud

Teen (ages 13-19): Emily, whose home library is in St. Michael

Adult (ages 20+): Abigail, whose home library is in Buffalo

Current library cardholders can upgrade their library card for $1 to choose a design (that comes with a new barcode).