Help Keep Storm Drains Clean by Adopting a Local Storm Drain Today!

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

Keeping storm drains clean is a community wide effort that you can help be a part of.

Nearly 200 community members have adopted storm drains in the city of St. Cloud, and the city officials say that there are still plenty of drains to keep clean.

The City of St. Cloud notes this is a nation wide effort to keep communities in the U.S. clean.

For more information as to how to adopt the drains, visit adopt-a-drain.org