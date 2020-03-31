Hey? Can I Flush this? Generally, No, You Cannot.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, and so many Americans stocking up on essential needs like toilet paper and wipes. It’s important to remember what you can flush down the toilet.

The City of St. Cloud’s Public Works department is asking you to not flush any wipes, tissues or other toilet paper alternatives down the toilet. Instead, dispose every product except toilet paper into the garbage. These also include items like paper towels, napkins, tissues and rags.

These products may have labels on them saying “flushable” or “septic safe”, but they do not break down like toilet paper. This can cause clogs in pipes, leading to sewer backups and costly repairs.

St. Cloud Public Utilities is hopeful people to follow these guidelines, to help limit the stress on wastewater collection and treatment systems and equipment.