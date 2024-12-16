High speeds and controlled substances believed to be factors in single-car crash

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. WENDEL TWP., Minn — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says high speeds and controlled substances are believed to be factors in a single-car crash.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 18-year-old Faith Reed of St. Cloud was driving south on County Road 3 when she lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll.

The vehicle rolled multiple times into a ditch near St. Joseph.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle and Reed is OK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.