High Water and No Wake Restrictions in Place on Stearns County Rivers and Lakes

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The National Weather Service has posted a flood warning for portions of Stearns County this week, and Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka is requesting the public’s help due to the recent heavy rainfall in the county.

Stearns County has triggered the ordinance to protect lakeshores because of the high water levels. That ordinance places a no wake restriction within 300 feet of shore on Grass Lake, Clearwater Lake, Augusta Lake, Carolina Lake, Lake Maria and Lake Louisa. These lakes all border Wright County, which has the same ordinance.

Several other area lakes have been posted with “Emergency No Wake Zone” signs to operate watercraft at slow or no wake speeds. Those lakes are Two Rivers, and the entire Sauk River Chain of Lakes in the Richmond and Cold Spring area.

The current high-water conditions combined with unnecessary wakes could cause damage to both the shoreline, submerged or partially submerged docks and lifts, and in some cases, homes and cabins. Boaters are asked to please be mindful of these conditions and take the appropriate actions.