Highway 10 and 23 interchange construction project complete

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The construction project on Highway 10 and Highway 23 in St. Cloud, which began in April 2023, is now complete.

All lanes, access ramps, frontage roads, sidewalks, and trails are open in East St. Cloud.

The construction project included smoother surface areas of turning lanes, shoulders, and entrances in both directions and two new bridges.

The new Highway 23 bridges over Highway 10 will improve motorist traffic flow and safety through the interchange area.

Wrap-up work will continue through late November and drivers can expect periodic lane or shoulder closures.