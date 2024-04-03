Highway 25 in South Buffalo Closed due to Construction

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

Highway 25 (South Lake Boulevard) in south Buffalo will close for the near future after construction resumed Monday.

Map of reconstruct Hwy 25 between First St. S and Settlers Pkwy

Wright County says the highway is expected to be closed until the middle of June between County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 12 (Montrose Boulevard) and Settlers Parkway.

The detour for through traffic will be along CSAH 12 (Montrose Boulevard) at Buffalo to Highway 12 at Montrose. Local traffic in Buffalo will use Settlers Parkway, Highway 55 and Second Street South.

Map of construction for roundabout at Hwy 25 and Co. Rd. 138/35th St

The project began in July 2023 from First Street South to the curve north of Settlers Parkway. The goal is to provide a smoother road surface, updated drainage and improved safety for travelers.

Wright County will also construct a roundabout at Highway 25 and CSAH 83/35th Street NE in Buffalo.

Any questions or concerns may be directed to City of Buffalo Engineer Justin Kannas.



