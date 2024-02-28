Highway 25 PEL Study looks to enter second phase

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Highway 25 Area Transportation Study is looking toward its second phase.

Known as a Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) Study, Wright and Sherburne County are examining a range of cost-effective transportation alternatives to address issues in the Highway 25 area between I-94 and Highway 10. These issues include: capacity, access, mobility and safety.

During phase one, the PEL Study analyzed the existing conditions and needs of the area through research and community input, which showed congestion to be the biggest issue.

As the study enters the second phase, the project team will analyze the information gathered in the first phase and develop potential improvements for the area. This phase will take place from spring through early fall of 2024.

