Highway 47 Project Completed in Isle

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The six-month project to Highway 47 between Isle and Highway 23 in Ogilvie has been completed and now open for drivers.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the benefits of the project includes a new road surface, two rebuilt bridges and 40 replaced culverts for improved ditch drainage.

All 22 miles will also see improvements to upgrades guardrails, mumble and rumble strips and added turn/bypass lanes.