Highway 71 crash kills 2, hospitalizes 2

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

GETTY TWP., Minn. — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash on Highway 71 near Sauk Centre in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, three people in an SUV was heading eastbound on County Road 28 when it crashed with a driver in a pickup truck heading southbound on Highway 71.

Two people in the SUV died at the scene: the 20-year-old driver, Nayeli Hernandez of Sauk Centre, and her passenger, 30-year-old Lener Carrasco of Melrose.

The SUV’s other passenger and the driver of the pickup are in the hospital but expected to be okay.