Holdingford Man Suspected Of Distributing Meth

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Central Minnesota Task Force says Stearns County man was found selling and storing methamphetamine at his house.

Authorities say 39-year-old, Brandon Damien Wright of Holdingford, is suspected of distributing methamphetamine throughout Central Minnesota.

Investigation set up controlled buys from Wright on multiple occasions and were able to buy meth from him.

On July 26th, the Task Force says they conducted a search warrant at Wright’s house. They found 36.5 grams of meth, 8 suspected MDMA pills, and paraphernalia.

Wright was not home during the search, but police found him and he was taken to the Stearns County Jail where he’s being held in court for controlled substance charges.

The Central Minnesota Task Force was assisted by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.