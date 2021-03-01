House Fire in Spring Hill

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

On February 27th the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and Elrosa Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 36000 block of County Road 14 in Spring Hill Township.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed flames coming from the roof of the residence and attempted to extinguish some of the flames at the roof line but quickly noticed that the fire had spread throughout the interior.

The homeowners 66-year-old Stanley Heinen and 64-yearRuthAnn Heinen, 64, both of Melrose, were not home at the time of the fire.

The damage to the residence is still unknown but is believed to be significant.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Elrosa Fire, Lake Henry Fire, Melrose Ambulance, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshall Office.