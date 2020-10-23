House Fire West of Collegeville last Sunday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Deputies responded to a house fire in Avon Township last Sunday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 11:30 p.m. from the homeowner who said he woke to something falling and noticed flames near the ceiling above the fireplace.

The homeowner told responders that they were using the fireplace earlier in the evening.

The Avon Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.