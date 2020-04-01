How To Still Use the St. Cloud Library Services Remotely

While the Great River Regional Library system, including the St. Cloud Library is closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there are many great options for library services from your home.

Communications and Development Assistant for the library system Julie Bouchie says with your library card and computer or tablet/phone, you can access the digital world of eBooks and eAudiobooks. On the library’s website there are many platforms for you to search.

She says online platforms like Tumblebooks are centered around youth activities like narrated picture books, graphic novels, puzzles and games.

If you have any questions, you can use the “Ask a Librarian” chat service and “Databases A-Z” for other useful resources.

If you don’t have a library card and live in the area, you can apply for a card online. Library staff will email you back with an online-only barcode. If you already have a card but it’s expired, you can renew on their website.